Impacted by coronavirus? Here’s how to file for unemployment in North Carolina

RALEIGH (WTVD) — Gov. Roy Cooper on Tuesday issued an executive order to make it easier for people who lost their job due to the coronavirus to file for unemployment.

The executive order made the following changes for the State of North Carolina:

Removes the one-week waiting period to apply for unemployment benefits for workers who lost their jobs

Removes the requirement that a person must look for another job during this time when so many potential employers are closed and social distancing guidelines are in effect

