Lewis Farms announces 2020 spring opening date

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — It’s a sure sign of spring! Lewis Farms has announced when they will open for the season.

The local fruit supplier shared on social media they are reopening for the 2020 spring season on March 19.

- Advertisement -

“We know the grocery store shelves are low on fresh fruits and that you are trying to feed your family fresh and local,” Lewis Farms wrote on Facebook. “We are an open air market and are taking all necessary steps and precautions to sanitize and reduce the spread of Covid-19. We will be enforcing social distancing in the market and have limited seating options. We will have curbside service available as well.



The Ogden stand, located at 6517 Gordon Road, will be open from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.