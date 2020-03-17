Man cited after car hits downtown Wilmington building

Car runs into Wells Insurance building in downtown Wilmington on March 17, 2020 (Photo: Lakeeda Johnson/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Warsaw man is accused of driving drunk and running into a building in downtown Wilmington.

It happened shortly before 1:00 pm.

Police say James Timothy Gray, 56, was headed north on 3rd Street crossing over Market Street when his car veered to the left, hit a city bench and ran into the Wells Insurance Building at 1 N. 3rd Street.

Police say there was minor property damage and no one was hurt during the crash. Police say Gray was transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center due to his inebriated condition.

Gray has been cited for no operators license, DWI and careless and reckless driving.

