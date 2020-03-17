New Hanover County School Board holds interim meeting

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — As the coronavirus pandemic continues in the Cape Fear, New Hanover County Schools Board of Education held an interim meeting to discuss unrelated matters.

The meeting was limited to 10 people, due to new guidelines from the county. Those 10 were limited to the board and senior staff.

After a closed session, the board voted to hire Tharrington Smith Attorneys as its interim legal representation. The board’s former attorney Wayne Bullard announced his resignation on March 10.

They also voted to hire the State Board of Education Association to assist in the search for a new superintendent, and held a budget workshop.