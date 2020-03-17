NHSO: Two busted after 7-month long drug investigation

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two people are behind bars after a 7-month long drug investigation in New Hanover County.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office recently arrested Yvette Barbour and Marcus Joseph on drug trafficking related charges.

During the investigation, the sheriff’s office learned Barbour was receiving large quantities of cocaine and heroin from Joseph. NHSO says Joseph was trafficking the drugs to Wilmington from Georgia.

During the investigation, detectives reportedly seized approximately 300 grams of crack cocaine, 80 grams of heroin and one handgun.

Barbour and Joseph were both arrested and charged with numerous charges related to trafficking cocaine and heroin.

Barbour and Joseph are currently being held at the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Detention Facility.

Barbour received a $350,000 secured bond and Joseph a $900,000 secured bond.