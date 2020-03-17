Novant Health prepares for potential COVID-19 cases, changes procedures

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Doctors in the Cape Fear are trying to navigate the fast-advancing spread of COVID-19.

At Novant Health in Brunswick County, patients are limited to two visitors who must be 14 years or older.

“A lot of the recommendations and guidelines are changing on a daily basis, so we’re just trying to keep up like everybody else,” Novant’s Dr. Ryan Jordanhazy said.

Doctors learn more about COVID-19 every day. With one positive case already in Brunswick County Jordanhazy says that could change.

“We are testing a lot, so we expect that number to go up,” he said.

Novant is changing its procedures in anticipation of more possible cases of Coronavirus.

“Certainly have changed the screening process out front, so anyone who triggers in as a potential case, needs to be isolated pretty much immediately before they just walk through the hospital,” Jordanhazy said.

They’re adding an overflow tent outside to manage and contain patients in the case of a surge. Novant doctors are also now equipped with full protection when they see a potential COVID case.

“We’re talking full contact precautions,” Jordanhazy said. “So that would be disposable plastic suits, surgical mask, goggles or face mask.”

Jordanhazy says access to testing has grown immensely, but the test still takes time to process.

“The problem with the test is it’s a swab in your nose, which isn’t a problem, but we send it off to the lab which, I think is in Raleigh, but it takes about three or two days turn around time,” he said.

In the meantime, patients are put in full isolation at home or at the hospital. For everyone else, Jordanhazy says social distancing is the least they can do to stop the spread of the virus.

“The more you social distance, the less people who can get it at the same exact time essentially,” he said. “That gives the hospital systems more time to deal with everyone.”

From what they’ve seen globally, the simple effort of social distancing saves lives.

“The countries that isolate the most effectively, the quickest and the earliest do well, and the ones that sort of blow it off and don’t, do the worst,” Jordanhazy said.

Jordanhazy encourages people to call their doctor before going in to get checked out. He says symptoms can be very similar to that of the flu, but you should mainly look out for a cough, fever and shortness of breath.

You can find more information about Novant’s online screening here.

If you don’t have a physician, but think you may have Coronavirus, you can also call 877-9NOVANT.