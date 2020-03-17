Panthers give QB Cam Newton permission to seek trade

CHARLOTTE, NC (WWAY) — The Panthers announced on Tuesday that the team gave quarterback Cam Newton permission to seek a trade.

The plan signals the end of a nine-year run with the Carolina Panthers.

“One of the distinct pleasures of my career was selecting Cam with the first pick in the 2011 draft,” general manager Marty Hurney said in a statement. “Every year difficult decisions are made and they are never easy. We have been working with Cam and his agent to find the best fit for him moving forward and he will always be a Carolina Panther in our hearts.”