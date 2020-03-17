Ring and run food delivery for school-aged children

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A group of volunteers is coming together to distribute food to students in New Hanover County.

Schools across North Carolina are temporarily closed amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Community Conversations group said if your child is in need of food tomorrow, you can call (910) 502-5850 or email info@communityconversationsnhc.com by 8 a.m.

Community Conversations Lead Advocate Rebecca Trammel said the group wants to know three things — the number of school-aged children living in your home, the name of your neighborhood and your address.

Trammel said for social distancing and safety, they are asking parents to turn the porch light on by 11:30 a.m.

Volunteers will place the meal at the door between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

They will ring the doorbell and run. There will be no face to face interaction.