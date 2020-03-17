Three area DMV offices to close, others open by appointment only during COVID-19

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Starting Wednesday, the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is going to temporarily close several DMV offices that are too small to accommodate social distancing as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control.

The DMV will be closing about 60 offices that have the fewest examiner stations or have office setups that make it difficult to provide customers with the recommended space recommended by the CDC.

In our area, DMV offices in Burgaw, Elizabethtown, and Whiteville are closing.

Customers who have appointments at those offices are being contacted and will be given new appointments once those offices re-open.

The open offices will be transitioned to handle appointment-only visits and will limit the number of customers allowed inside at the same time, depending on the office size.

Both DMV locations in Wilmington will remain open, by appointment only.

The open offices will also no longer conduct road tests except for commercial driver’s license and medical reassessments. All customers for the driver license offices will be asked to complete a wellness questionnaire provided by the state health officials to mitigate the potential spread of the virus in our driver license offices.

You can check on the status of your local office on the DMV website.

Customers who have appointments at the open offices can keep those appointments, except for driving tests, and will be given priority if they reschedule their appointments after offices re-open.

Appointments can be made by calling the DMV customer center at (919) 715-7000.

People who can use the offices in Cary, West Raleigh, Clayton and Goldsboro can make online appointments. Other offices are being added to the online appointment system as quickly as possible.

The DMV services that can be handled online include license and registration renewals, and ordering a duplicate license and registration card.

Customers are encouraged to visit www.ncdot.gov/dmv to review a complete list of what services are available. There are fake DMV websites on the internet so please make sure that you are using a website that includes “.gov.”