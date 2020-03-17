Tom Brady is leaving the Patriots

NEW ENGLAND (WWAY) — In a move that sent shockwaves around the NFL on Tuesday morning, longtime New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady announced across social media that he is “continuing elsewhere,” signaling a departure from the Patriots in 2020 free agency.

LOVE YOU PATS NATION pic.twitter.com/lxSQZmnjPL — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 17, 2020

- Advertisement -

Brady entered the league as a sixth round pick, No. 199 overall, in the 2000 NFL Draft. He has completed 6,377 of 9,988 passes for 74,571 yards, 541 touchdowns and 179 interceptions. The 42-year-old is a six time Super Bowl champion and was named MVP in four of those appearances.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Indianapolis Colts, Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers have been mentioned in connection with the soon-to-be free agent.