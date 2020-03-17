Wilson Center hosting new Ghostlight Series

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilson Center and The Arts Council of Wilmington are looking for local artists to start a new limited music series.

With the help of WHQR, they are creating the Wilson Center Ghostlight Series. These new shows will feature and support local and regional artists who are impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The series will host seven performances each week, running for 30 minutes each, and will be available online to stream, and broadcast by WHQR.

The Arts Council of Wilmington will be accepting applications from local music artists who have been economically impacted by the pandemic. Donations during these shows will support the artists featured in the Ghostlight Series.

You can apply online at www.artswilmington.org.