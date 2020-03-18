5.7-magnitude earthquake shakes Salt Lake City area

(CBS News) — A 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck near Magna, Utah, Wednesday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake was the largest to hit the state since 1992, according to Utah Emergency Management.

It was felt across Salt Lake County and in Ogden, CBS affiliate KUTV reports. No deaths or injuries have been reported but the station aired footage showing damage in downtown Salt Lake City early Wednesday.

The earthquake took out power for nearly 13,000 people, The Weather Channel reports.

Rocky Mountain Power tweeted around 8 a.m. local time that it is aware of a “large scale power outage in the Salt Lake Valley Area impacting approximately 55,000 customers.”

“We currently are assessing damages and will restore power as soon as possible,” the utility said.

Utah Emergency Management said it is “very likely” that people in Utah would feel aftershocks throughout the day. At least 11 aftershocks, coming about two to four minutes apart, had been felt by 8 a.m. local time in the Salt Lake City area.