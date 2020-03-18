Business offers free cleaning to restaurant offering free meals to children

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — One Wilmington business is giving back to a local restaurant that’s been helping the community during the coronavirus pandemic.

Tim Thompson saw a story on WWAY about Sweet N Savory Cafe giving free meals to children in need while schools are closed. He says that inspired him to give back in his own way.

- Advertisement -

Thompson owns Option1S3, a disinfection service. He says while there is no reason to be concerned that Sweet N Savory has been exposed to the coronavirus, he wanted to disinfect the restaurant as a preventative measure so they can continue providing free meals to the community.

Thompson says his products are FDA approved to be around food, and CDC approved to kill COVID-19.

“I immediately contacted them and told them I would treat for free and make sure their restaurant was totally disinfected,” Thompson said. “With the use of electrostatic sprayers and white light, they build a residual at the molecular standard and they stay on the surfaces for different lengths of time, depending on the surface and what the surface is cleaned with afterwards, or the touch rates.”

Thompson says he is also leaving some products with Sweet N Savory staff so they can continue to disinfect over time.

Besides providing free meals for children, Sweet N Savory is also open for carryout and delivery orders. If you’re interested in learning more about Thompson’s disinfection company, click here.