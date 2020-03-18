End of Days Distillery distributes homemade hand sanitizer for free

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A local distillery is using their product to make hand sanitizer during the coronavirus outbreak.

End of Days Distillery is creating a 70% alcohol hand sanitizer and distributing it for free.

They started pouring it on Wednesday and will continue through Saturday.

End of Days Co-Owner Shane Faulkner says they are covering costs to create and bottle the sanitizer which ends up being about two dollars per person.

He says this is their own special way of helping out during a tough time.

“We’ve got the capabilities, we’ve got the stills running. We were making gin today anyway so it kind of worked out perfect,” Faulkner said. “I think just the ultimate need overall of hand sanitizer being out. If there’s something we can do to help the community, we certainly want to.”

He hopes to invite local food trucks to park at the distillery to stimulate their business and help the local economy.

For the latest on the sanitizer stock, plans for the Food Trucks, and more visit the End of Day’s website or Facebook page.