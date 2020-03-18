How to support Downtown Wilmington businesses during Coronavirus outbreak

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — After Governor Roy Cooper issued an executive order to close sit-down service at all bars and restaurants, many local vendors are reporting lower than normal customer traffic.

Wilmington Downtown Incorporated (WDI) and the Downtown Business Alliance (DBA) are working with a list of shops that remain open in Downtown Wilmington to promote their curb-side pick-up, take out or delivery services for the time that dine-in services are suspended.

The restaurant list and retail list is posted at this link and will be updated frequently.

To provide quicker and easier access, the City of Wilmington is designating some on-street parking spaces for customers picking-up items or for delivery drivers.

These spaces are free to use and generally located at the corners of many downtown intersections. The spaces can be used for quick visits to shops and restaurants and green signs are wrapped around the meters to designate the spots.

“Downtown has over 225 shops, restaurants, breweries and pubs and WDI wants to do everything possible to help local businesses and employees,” said WDI Chair Dane Scalise. “We are hopeful and optimistic about this new way to shop or eat from our locally-owned businesses during this challenging period,” he said.

WDI will periodically update the list of businesses as changes occur. People are encouraged to check in frequently.