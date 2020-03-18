More than 60 COVID-19 cases reported in North Carolina

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina hit 63 as of Wednesday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
There are now new cases in Guilford and Lincoln counties.
Nationwide, more than 6,100 people have been infected, and more than 100 have died.
Here’s a NC county-by-county breakdown:
- Brunswick County – 1
- Buncombe – 1
- Cabarrus County – 1
- Chatham County – 3
- Craven County – 1
- Durham County – 12
- Forsyth County – 2
- Guilford County – 1
- Harnett County – 4
- Iredell County – 1
- Johnston County – 2
- Lincoln County– 1
- Mecklenburg County – 11
- Onslow County – 1
- Sampson County – 1
- Wake County – 17
- Watauga County – 1
- Wayne County – 1
- Wilson County – 1