NC Attorney General warns of coronavirus scams, price gouging

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Attorney General Josh Stein is urging North Carolinians to be on the lookout for scammers taking advantage of the coronavirus pandemic.

Attorney General Stein released a one-page guide to help consumers understand the tactics scammers may use to defraud them out of money. A copy of the guide is available here [ncdoj.gov].

“At a time when we should be focusing on taking necessary health precautions and staying safe, some bad actors are focusing on taking people’s hard-earned money,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “I want North Carolinians to protect their health and their wallets. If you think you’ve been the victim of a scam or an attempted scam, please report it to my office at 1-877-5-NO-SCAM or ncdoj.gov/complaint.”

The one-page guide shares information on scams related to robocalls, miracle cure products, phishing attempts, and fraudulent charities.

During a 2 p.m. news conference on Wednesday with NC Public Health officials, there have been 136 complaints of price gouging. Those complaints concern groceries, hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies.

Attorney General Stein will also hold a virtual town hall on Thursday at 2 p.m. to answer questions about the best ways to protect themselves from scams and fraud during the pandemic.

You can view and ask questions through Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram channels.