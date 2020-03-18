North Carolina police: Man shot to death inside ambulance

CHARLOTTE, NC (AP) — Police in North Carolina say a man was being treated inside an ambulance when another man shot him dead.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said officers were called to a Days Inn around 4 a.m. Wednesday after a security guard reported a disturbance involving at least five people.

The department said paramedics were treating a man for shortness of breath when he asked for a friend to join him inside the ambulance.

After a medic refused, citing protocol, police said the man returned and shot the victim multiple times.

The victim was pronounced dead.

Police said no first responders were injured and the suspect was taken into custody.