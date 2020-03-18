Roland-Grise Middle School teacher selected as ‘Teacher of the Week’

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Myisha Hutchinson says the teaching profession isn’t easy but her love for students drives her to push students to achieve their personal best.

Hutchinson teaches seventh-grade English language arts at Roland-Grise Middle School in Wilmington.

An East Carolina University graduate, she’s been teaching 21 years. Its her second year teaching seventh-grade English Language Arts at Roland-Grise Middle School.

Hutchinson’s passion for teaching began a long time ago.

“Ever since I was a little girl, I remember playing school with my stuffed animals or children in my neighborhood,” Hutchinson said.

But there was one teacher who really inspired her.

“Marlene Jenkins was my high school English teacher and one of the things I remembered about being in her class,” Hutchinson said. “She never gave up on us.”

That’s a trait Hutchinson models for her students.

“I try to give them an opportunity to make a mistake and learn from their mistakes and then they feel better,” she said. “Sometimes, when you make a mistake they feel like its the end of the world, it’s over, I can’t do it anymore and I’m like look let’s talk about what you did and let me tell you where you can go and sometimes they need that little push.”

From the number of nominations we received, many of Hutchinson’s students love her too.

“I’m trying not to cry because like I said its very emotional to hear,” she said.

“Teachers are here every single day working for our kids and the spotlight doesn’t often shine on teachers and its really exciting when it does,” said Roland-Grise Middle School Principal Charles Broadfoot. “She works tirelessly and it’s a well-deserved honor.”

Hutchinson’s colleagues also voted on her as the school’s ‘Teacher of the Year.’

“This is her second year with us and I think its really indicative of her strong teaching that in two years, her colleagues have recognized her talents and nominated her for this award,” Broadfoot said.

So how does it feel to be ‘Teacher of the Week’?

“Oh, it’s wonderful,” Hutchinson said. “It is a wonderful honor to represent teachers, and represent myself, and just represent the school.”

She says the thing that has kept her going is “prayer.”

“It’s not easy,” Hutchinson said. “This field of education is not easy and you don’t do it for the money — you do it for the love of children.”

If you know a teacher who is doing great things in the classroom, click here to send us a nomination. ‘Teacher of the Week’ is sponsored by Wilmington Granite and each week’s winner receives a $100 gift card.