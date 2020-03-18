Sheriff’s office warns of man reportedly posing as ADT Security employee

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a man allegedly posing as an ADT Security employee.

The male reportedly showed up at several houses in the Owen Hill area of Bladen County and attempted to get inside to work on the security system.

The sheriff’s office says the man showed some type of identification which appeared to be a fake.

A vehicle description is not available at this time.

Anyone who can identify the person in the photograph is asked to contact the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 862-6960.

“We are asking for the public’s help in identifying this person, said Sheriff Jim McVicker. “Please be careful who you allow to come into your residence and call the Sheriff’s Office if you have information that is helpful to this investigation”.