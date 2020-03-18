Small businesses come together to support community during pandemic

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The people of the Cape Fear are used to lending a hand during hard times.

In Carolina Beach, two businesses are making sure the people on the island are taken care of while they practice social distancing and self-quarantine.

The Lazy Pirate Restaurant is putting together free school lunches for students on the island.

Anyone can come by from 11 to 1 to pick them up Monday through Friday.

If you aren’t able to come out or don’t want to risk getting sick, Sun Fun Rentals will deliver them to you.

They’re also delivering any take out orders from local businesses, picking up groceries and prescriptions.

The business owners say it’s all about coming together.

“We’re used to hurricanes here on the island, so it’s just a good community to pitch in and help out,” Sun Fun Rentals owner Dean Embler said. “Thought this would be a good service. Some people don’t want to get out because of the virus and we’ll be glad to deliver it to their house at no charge.”

“We’re used to this when something happens. This is kind of unprecedented but we’re a community that comes together every time something bad happens. It’s just human nature that everybody steps up,” Lazy Pirate co-owner Jamie Aiken said. “It’s not just us at the Lazy Pirate or Dean and his guys at Sun Fun. You’re going to see everybody on this island step up and take care of each other. It’s just what we do.”

If you need a delivery, you can call Sun Fun Rentals at 910-707-0926.

The Lazy Pirate is open for take out orders as well.