South Carolina middle schoolers give bus drivers $750 surprise tip

FORT MILL, SC (WBTV) — Amidst the uncertainty that the coronavirus is causing, a group of Fort Mill middle schoolers found a way to give back.
Gold Hill Middle School choir and band students were riding back from a trip to Disney World last week when they learned it would likely be the last job for their charter bus drivers Ron and Rick for a while.
“All school trips and other trips have been cancelled because of the coronavirus,” 8th grader Emily Briggs said. “They wouldn’t have a paycheck and they would also struggle getting money, so it made me realize that I’m really lucky.”
It also got them thinking how they could help.
“This might be their last tip for a while,” student Abbie Walker said. “They might not make a lot of money and they’re going to need it so we just got our money together that we could find.”
The students collected all of their money leftover from the trip, amounting to $750 dollars.