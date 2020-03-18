Wilmington Police search for driver who hit bicyclist, didn’t stop

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington police are searching for a hit and run suspect who ran into a bicyclist on Carolina Beach Road.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday in the 2500 block of Carolina Beach Road.

- Advertisement -

Police say a bicyclist was crossing in front of a stop sign when a man in a white truck struck him, causing non-life threatening injuries, and then drove off.

The cyclist was cited for operating a bicycle on the wrong side of the roadway and failure to register.

1 of 2

If you have any information, contact the Wilmington Police Department at (910)-343-3609 or use tip708.com