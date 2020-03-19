ABC store on Market St to offer senior citizens walk-up service

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County ABC location in the 6000 block of Market Street will open to the public to sell primarily to its senior patrons, according to a news release.

Residents 60 and over will be allowed walk up service. The ABC board said the change is being made to protect the health and well-being of customers and employees

“During these unprecedented times, we are committed to serving our citizens in the manner in which they have come to expect, while ensuring the social distancing is in place for all our customers and especially for our senior patrons,” said General Manager Charles Hill.

This location will open from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm, Monday through Friday.

The selections at this location will be limited, however if there is a selection that is not available, ask the clerks for assistance.