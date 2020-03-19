Authorities: 3 killed in North Carolina house fire

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (AP) — A fire department in North Carolina has confirmed that three people were killed in an early morning house fire.

The Fayetteville Fire Department said in a statement Thursday that crews responded to a report of a house fire after 2 a.m.

Officials say firefighters saw heavy fire visible from the outside of the single story home and residents were reported to be trapped inside.

The department said crews recovered three bodies during a search.

The victims weren’t immediately identified and it was unclear whether anyone made it out.

The fire department and Fayetteville police are investigating the cause of the blaze.