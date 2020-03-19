Bald Head Island issues voluntary evacuation of short-term rentals

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Because of a public threat of COVID-19, the Village of Bald Head island has declared a State of Emergency. That means a voluntary evacuation is underway.

The order means all short-term rentals will be discontinued. Those who own property on Bald Head Island are instructed to have all current renters, for a rental period of less

than three months duration, and their invitees vacate the premises and leave the island by

2 p.m. on Sunday.

Effective immediately, there will be no new rentals of any nature or duration allowed on the Island.

Only property owners and residents, business owners and their respective

employees and contractors, and municipal employees and contractors shall be admitted to the island after 6 p.m. on Thursday.

These restrictions will remain in place through April 30.