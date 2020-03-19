Brunswick County identifies second presumptive case of COVID-19

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick County received information Thursday evening identifying its second presumptive positive case of novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Brunswick County considers and responds to presumptive positive cases as if they are positive, even while awaiting official confirmation of results from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

- Advertisement -

According to a release, the person became symptomatic while traveling in Connecticut. The individual was still symptomatic when returning to Brunswick County via car and followed proper isolation measures on their return trip. The individual returned to Brunswick County March 12 and immediately reported their symptoms to a medical provider and were tested the same day.

The individual agreed to self-isolation after taking the test March 12 and has remained in their home since then. There is one adult contact in the home who traveled with the individual and has also been self-quarantining with the individual at home since March 12. Neither has direct contact with children in Brunswick County.

“These individuals followed textbook precautions, wearing personal protective equipment like face masks and gloves and avoiding public interaction on their return,” Health and Human Services Director David Stanley said. “They will receive regular Public Health check-ins and did all the right things to protect themselves and others.”

Brunswick County Health and Human Services team members will monitor the individuals during their self-isolation/quarantine and have already identified no close contacts to the individuals in North Carolina. The County is also in contact with the NC DHHS to ensure proper steps are taken moving forward.

To protect individual privacy, no further information will be released.

Today’s announcement represents an isolated travel case.

The first presumptive positive case in Brunswick County was identified late Friday, March 13. This isolating individual and the individual self-quarantining with them are still at home, receive regular check-ins with Public Health and are also doing well.

“We want the public to continue to remain calm and to continue to follow social distancing procedures to protect each other from coronavirus,” Stanley said.

Because COVID-19 is most commonly spread through respiratory droplets, residents should take the same measures recommend annually to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Stay home when you are sick.

Individuals who suspect they might be experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should contact their primary medical provider before traveling to the site to inform them about your symptoms so appropriate steps can be taken to protect yourself and others.

According to the CDC, patients with COVID-19 have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness. Symptoms can include fever (100.5 degrees Fahrenheit), cough, and shortness of breath. You are again strongly encouraged to reach out to your primary medical provider before traveling to their site to alert them of your symptoms so they can make appropriate steps to protect you and others.

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about COVID-19 is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC, NC DHHS, and Brunswick County.

Residents with general questions can call the NC Division of Public Health Coronavirus Call Line 24 hours a day/7 days a week: 1-866-462-3821. Nurses and pharmacists from the North Carolina Poison Control are available to answer questions. These professionals are backed by clinical and medical toxicologists and who have been trained in responding with up-to-date information to a host of questions about coronavirus.

Brunswick County also has a Public Health Call Line and email dedicated to coronavirus questions. At this time, the call line is available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Questions submitted over the weekend will be handled by the next business day.

Brunswick County Public Health Call Line and Email Information

Residents can find information and receive updates from the County as they are issued a number of ways:

Brunswick County website: https://www.brunswickcountync.gov/news/

Sign up for email updates on emergency situation news releases: https://www.brunswickcountync.gov/info/email/

Social media: https://www.brunswickcountync.gov/info/social/

Emergency alert notifications (phone calls, text, and/or emails): https://public.coderedweb.com/CNE/en-US/7BC24EDE14D3

More information is also available on the CDC’s website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus, the NCDHHS’ website at www.ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus and on the County’s website at https://brunswickcountync.gov/coronavirus.