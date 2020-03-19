Cape Fear area baseball players pushing through despite tough times

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY)– The outbreak of the novel coronavirus has cancelled or postponed spring sports athletes all across the nation, but a group of local ball players won’t let it keep them down.

It’s the sounds and sights of the sport that has made baseball America’s game. That beloved game has now been put on hold, as college teams across the country have had their seasons cancelled amidst the coronavirus outbreak. That has brought a harsh reality a little too close to home for ball players in the Cape Fear.

- Advertisement -

“We had a meeting the next day and found out our season was cancelled,”said UNCW freshman Jac Croom. “It was just devastating, but you have to deal with it and try to adapt.”

Adapt is the perfect word to describe what a group of 13 college and professional baseball players from Wilmington have done. The group of kids wasted no time getting back on the diamond once they had their seasons cancelled. They came together to workout on any field they could find in the Cape Fear, trying to find a sense of normalcy.

“You grow up your whole life playing baseball and all of sudden it comes to an end in such a strange way,”says NC Central freshman Alex Sniffen. “So, we just tried to get all of us together while having a little fun, we are trying to take our minds off everything.”

In sorts it is a reunion of players from the back to back State Championship teams at New Hanover High School.

“It is a fun time coming out here and hanging out with the guys that you won a state championship with,”said Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Blake Walston. “We are all back out here, it’s just like Hanover all over again.”

The sports world is currently frozen in time and no one knows how long it will last. These athletes realize this situation is much bigger than sports. So, for now they will continue to grind, waiting for when the time is right to return to action.

“It’s really a crazy situation that no one thought we would be in, but I mean everyone’s in the same boat across the nation,”said Croom. “So, we can’t feel bad for ourselves. We just have to keep working and be ready whenever the time comes.”