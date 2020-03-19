Cape Fear Garden Club cancels 2020 Azalea Garden Tour

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Another signature event of the spring has officially been canceled due to the coronavirus.

The Cape Fear Garden Club Azalea Garden Tour is not happening this year.

2020 Tour Chair Sandy Cyphers says the executive board decided after lengthy discussions to cancel this year and focus on the 2021 tour.

Garden tour owners were notified Thursday.

Cyphers said “it is with deep sadness and a heavy heart” that the tour will not go on as scheduled.

The 2021 Azalea Garden Tour is scheduled to kick off April 9, 2021.

The North Carolina Azalea Festival was canceled earlier this month, but organizers hope to reschedule some of their signature events later this year.

For information on refunds for tickets to this or any other Azalea Festival event click here.