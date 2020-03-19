Curbside creativity to-go at the Children’s Museum of Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A creative activity for you and your child is just a car ride away!

On Friday, The Children’s Museum of Wilmington is offering caregivers and their kids an opportunity to get out of the house to pick-up supplies for making a fun craft together while still practicing social distancing.

The museum is giving away Creativity To-Go Bags targeted at children ages 3-8 from 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. or until supplies run out.

Bag contents vary but may include a box for kids to decorate their own treasure chest, ingredients to make cloud dough, or a shark plate to decorate and dance with while listening to Baby Shark!

Families are encouraged to post to via social media the crafts that they’ve created (#ATCMOW).

The Children’s Museum of Wilmington is located at 116 Orange Street.

Please enter Orange Street from Front Street and drive into the loading zone area in front of the main entrance.

Please remain in your car and a gloved staff member will hand you a bag. The Museum asks that caregivers take just one bag per child with a maximum of three bags per family.

The contents of the Creativity To-Go bags are being provided to the community by the museum free of charge but donations will be accepted during this difficult time. The Children’s Museum of Wilmington would like to thank Home Depot for donating the bags to the Museum.