Don’t flush those wipes! CFPUA warns customers of damage it causes

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It it’s not toilet paper, don’t flush it down the toilet. That’s the message from Cape Fear Public Utility Authority, as people take steps to clean their homes and businesses to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Flushing products like sanitizing wipes or paper towels can clog toilets, potentially damaging fixtures and leading to costly plumbing repairs, CFPUA said in a news release. These products can cause even bigger problems for the community’s wastewater system, where severe blockages can cause sewer main breaks and overflows.

CFPUA said wipes marketed as “flushable” are not toilet-friendly.

Dispose of all non-toilet paper products properly by throwing them in the garbage.