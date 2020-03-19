Musicians play nightly for neighborhood, hope to raise spirits

CONCORD, NH (WMUR) — People across the Granite State have found unique ways to support each other during the coronavirus outbreak. A neighborhood in Concord is even offering nightly concerts.

The street concert begins before the sun sets, drawing neighbors out of their homes on Columbus Avenue in Concord. Tim Wildman has lived on this street for 30 years. A pastor and musician playing in the Tall Granite Big Band, he thought a jam session was just what his neighbors needed.

“You know we’re all still connected, like, we are all over the world now,” Wildman said.

Wildman has recruited friends and neighbors.

“Tim and I worked together this morning, seven feet apart but still, he said ‘We’re doing this, you want to come? Bring some instruments’ I said sure,” neighbor Brian Kugel said

Wildman hopes to bring some peace to his neighbors during such a turbulent time.