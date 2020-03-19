NC health director: Pregnant women moved into high-risk category for coronavirus

RALEIGH, NC (WNCN) — Pregnant women have now been moved into the high-risk category for the coronavirus.

Dr. Elizabeth Tilson, the state Health Director, and Chief Medical Director said the change was based on a new study done in the UK.

DHHS said the move was done in conjunction with the CDC and that they had “updated their language.”

“Just trying to do the best I can to take care of myself and the baby,” Jessica McNulty said.

McNulty is seven months pregnant. The coronavirus has her working from home, avoiding groups and washing her hands, a lot.

“I’ve gotten a lot of messages from friends and family checking on me and sending me articles about pregnancy being higher risk right now and it’s really overwhelming,” she said.

“There’s some new data that have pregnant women now in that high-risk category,” Dr. Tilson said.

