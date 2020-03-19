New Hanover call center open every day, releases test results daily

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County is extending its its Public Health Coronavirus Call Center and the hours of operation.

The call center will be open 7 days a week.

- Advertisement -

Residents with questions about the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) can call and speak to a public health nurse and, if needed, be connected with a provider who will then determine if a flu test and/or COVID-19 test is needed.

Phone Number: (910) 798-6800

Hours of operation: Monday-Sunday, 7:30 am-6 pm

New Hanover County will update Health.NHCgov.com/Coronavirus every afternoon with the most recent testing information in the county. Below is the most recent information, as of 9:45 a.m. on March 19.

Number of Test Samples Reported to the County: 94

Pending Test Sample Results at the State Laboratory or Private Laboratories: 70

Presumptive Positive* Test Results Reported to the County: 1

Confirmed Negative Test Results Reported to the County: 24

*A “presumptive positive” case means the person has a positive test for COVID-19 that was performed at the state’s public health lab or a private lab, before being confirmed by the CDC. Guidance from the state and CDC is to treat presumptive positive cases as confirmed in terms of isolation, contact tracing and community notification.