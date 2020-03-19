Pender man hits it big with two lottery wins since 2017

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Lightning struck twice for one Pender County man.

Two and a half years after winning $200,000, Israel Carbajal won another $100,000 prize.

He turned $5 into $200,000 after playing the $500 Frenzy scratch-off game in July of 2017.

Last week, Carbajal stopped at Yaya’s Mini Mart located on N.C. 210 in Currie for a bottle of water after work and a $25 scratch-off ticket.

Carbajal had to look at his Extreme Cash scratcher three or four times to make sure what he saw was really a $100,000 win.

“When I scratched it,” he said, “I saw the number and I thought it was $100, but it was a lot more. It was $100,000, yep!”

Carbajal claimed his $100,000 prize at lottery headquarters on Tuesday. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $70,757.

He says he will use the money to take care of his father’s medical expenses and upgrade his six-year-old car for a newer Honda.

The Extreme Cash game started in March 2020 with three $1 million top prizes and 10 $100,000 prizes. Two $1 million prizes and nine $100,000 prizes remain to be won.