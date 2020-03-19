Person who attended Millennium Tour 2020 tests positive for COVID-19

WAKE COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Wake County resident who attended The Millennium Tour 2020 at PNC Arena on Friday has tested positive for COVID-19.

That person was symptomatic while attending the event.

They were at the concert from 8:20 p.m. Friday to midnight Saturday. The individual had floor seats in Section 5 but moved throughout the crowd during the show.

“Because the crowd was so mobile, it would be very difficult determine who came within six feet of the affected person for 10 minutes or more,” said Wake County Medical Director Dr. Kim McDonald. “If you went to the show and spent time on the floor, you may be at risk of exposure.”

The Wake County Public Health Division has set up a special information line for people who attended the show or worked at PNC Arena on March 13.

Wake County is also emailing anyone who bought tickets to the concert to inform them about the situation advise them on next steps.

At this time, the county does not believe anyone at PNC Arena outside of the above-mentioned timeframe was at risk of contracting COVID-19.

The Millennium Tour 2020 featured Omarion, Bow Wow, Ashanti and other early-2000s R&B and hip-hop artists. Show promoters have rescheduled upcoming tour dates in response to circumstances surrounding COVID-19.