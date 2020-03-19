What Did We Miss about coronavirus?

‘What Did We Miss?’ is our weekly comedy news segment. Every week Wills Maxwell Jr. gives a humorous report on the weird news stories that WWAY did not cover. This week Wills looks at responses to the coronavirus including:

An Australian pilot sky writes “Wash HANDS”.

A pre-K teacher’s demonstration on why you should wash your hands went viral.

Quarantined people in Italy lift each other’s spirits by singing from their balconies and windows.

Here are businesses you can support in Wilmington during the crisis. Watch ‘What Did We Miss?’ every Thursday on Good Morning Carolina and News at 11. Catch up on previous episodes here.