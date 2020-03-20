2 new presumptive positive cases of coronavirus identified in Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick County identified its third and fourth presumptive positive case of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) Friday afternoon. These individuals both represent isolated travel cases and are self-isolating in their homes and doing well.

Brunswick County considers and responds to presumptive positive cases as if they were positive, even while awaiting official confirmation of results from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

- Advertisement -

The third case individual was not symptomatic while returning back to the area March 13 following a trip to New York. The individual later became symptomatic and reported their symptoms to a medical provider March 15. The individual did not travel from their home while symptomatic.

The individual agreed to self-isolation after taking the test March 15 and has remained in their home since then. There is one adult contact in the home who also started to self-quarantine with the individual March 15. Neither has direct contact with children in Brunswick County.

Brunswick County Health and Human Services team members will monitor the individuals during their self-isolation/quarantine and contact investigation has already been completed. The County is also in contact with the NC Department of Health and Human Services (NC DHHS) to ensure proper steps are taken moving forward.

Related Article: Wilmington food bank to kick off Stop Summer Hunger Initiative

To protect individual privacy, no further information will be released.

The fourth case individual was tested March 13 with a medical provider in Tennessee while traveling. They returned to the area March 15 and they are currently self-isolating with one household contact who is self-quarantining. Neither has direct contact with children in Brunswick County.

Brunswick County Health and Human Services team members will monitor the individuals during their self-isolation/quarantine and contact investigation has already been completed. The County is also in contact with the NC DHHS to ensure proper steps are taken moving forward.

To protect individual privacy, no further information will be released.

Moving forward, Brunswick County will provide updates on any presumptive positive cases considered a low risk for community spread in its daily update unless a serious public health concern requires a separate release.

Brunswick County’s Health and Human Services team continues to stress the importance that all residents and visitors remain inside their homes as much as possible to reduce the potential for community spread of the novel coronavirus.

“Governor Roy Cooper and the NC Department of Health and Human Services have already confirmed that there is evidence of community spread in North Carolina, so it is imperative that we all follow and continue protective measures like social distancing immediately,” Health and Human Services Director David Stanley said. “Our actions can have an impact on how far the virus spreads and can better protect the most vulnerable members of our communities, including those over 65 years old, with weakened immune systems, with underlying health conditions, and pregnant mothers.”

All residents regardless of how young they might be or how healthy they feel need to limit their activities in the public to those that are only essential such as attending work or grocery shopping and should maintain at least six feet of distance from other people. Individuals who are sick or who are considered at high risk for severe illness should remain home.

As of March 20 at 4 p.m., there are 137 positive cases (increase of 40 cases from the day prior) and no deaths in North Carolina. Nationally there are 10,442 cases (increase of 3,355 cases from the day prior) and 150 deaths (increase of 53 deaths from the day prior) as of March 20.

Brunswick County continues to receive notices of test samples collected across the county and is actively working through its emergency response plans to further mitigate the situation.