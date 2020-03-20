Fleeing virus for resort homes, some find welcome mat yanked

OCEAN CITY, NJ (AP) — Some city folk have been fleeing to their second homes in resort areas to ride out the coronavirus outbreak. But neighbors in many of those places are yanking the welcome mat, fearing infection and an overwhelming of already stretched resources.

Cape May County Freeholder Director Gerald Thornton asks summer owners to stay away from the area in southern New Jersey.

An hour after he spoke, a man from New York was confirmed as the county’s first virus case.

Business has more than doubled at a market near Stratton Mountain Ski Resort in Vermont.

Locals aren’t thrilled as they watch items selling out and fear that out-of-staters could bring the virus.