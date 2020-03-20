Holly Ridge PD to deliver essentials to those in need during virus outbreak

HOLLY RIDGE, NC (WWAY) — Starting Friday, the Holly Ridge Police Department will be offering a service to the elderly, handicapped and shut-in unable to leave their home due to coronavirus quarantine.

An elderly, handicapped or shut-in citizen may call their pharmacy, grocery store (Publix, Wal-Mart & Harris Teeter in the Surf City area) or restaurant in the Holly Ridge or Surf City area, place their order for groceries, lunch or medicines, pay for it over the phone or internet, and officers will pick it up and deliver it.

The service is limited to the Holly Ridge city limits citizens and available Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Holly Ridge Mayor Jeff Wenzel said Police Chief Keith Whaley came up with this idea.

“Holly Ridge is a great place to live and this is just one small example of the friendly community. I hope this is a blessing to those who need some help during this unique time,” Wenzel said.

If you have any questions, give us a call at (910) 329-4076.