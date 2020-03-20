Lewis Nursery and Farm opens for business, practicing safety first

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A sure sign that spring is here has officially happened. Lewis Nursery and Farms is open!

The business is following the CDC sanitation guidelines and has a curbside stand in addition to their “open-air” inside market, you can phone in an order, and an employee will deliver it to your car.

- Advertisement -

Owner Jackie Lewis said so far, the changes have been a success.

“People are thrilled because they don’t have to get out the car, and we’re all usually gloved and they’re pleased to see that,” Lewis said. “There’s not a lot of fruit left in the grocery stores, so since our berries were coming in, we felt like it was necessary to try to get them out to the public.”

Lewis said people are welcomed to come out and enjoy ice cream at the farm, but in the car.

It is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.