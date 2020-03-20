Mideastern Conference Champs from the 2019-2020 Season

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY)–The sports world has been put on hold at nearly ever level across the nation. During the down time we decided to look back at the high school teams that have won Mideastern Conference championships so far in the 2019-2020 seasons.

We get our Mideastern Conference title recap started on the football field.

The New Hanover Wildcats under first-year head coach Dylan Dimock climbed back on top of the MEC going (13-2) overall and a perfect (7-0) in the conference.

New Hanover made it to the East Finals before falling to Lee County.

On the soccer pitch it was another Wildcat program claiming the regular season title. The New Hanover boys went (17-5-3) on the way to a (12-2) record in the conference.

The Wildcats made it to the third round in Class 3A state tournament.

On the volleyball court, the Mideastern Conference title was shared between the Ashley Screaming Eagles and Hoggard Vikings. In the regular season both teams finished with identical conference records at (13-1), splitting the two-game series throughout the year.

The New Hanover girls tennis team ran through the competition finishing undefeated in the MEC. The Wildcats eventually became the first Wilmington school to ever reach a tennis state championship match but fell just short to Charlotte Catholic.

On the basketball floor, Saniya Rivers led the Ashley girls to their first undefeated conference record in school history. The Screaming Eagles carried that momentum into the playoffs before falling to Southeast Raleigh.

The New Hanover boys picked up another Mideastern Conference title on the hardwood during the 2019-2020 season. The Wildcats dropped just one MEC game all season on their way to a (13-1) conference record, finishing the year at (22-6) overall.

In girls golf this fall it came down to the final 9 holes at the MEC tournament, but it was the Laney Buccaneers ending the year atop the standings as conference champions. Grace Holcomb led the pack being named the girls golfer of the year.

The high school wrestling conference season was dominated by the Laney Bucs. Laney finished undefeated in dual action inside the MEC. The Buccaneers had five state placers, led by champions Mark Samuel and Marcus Mondragon.

It was the Hoggard boys and girls running away with the Mideastern Conference championship in cross country. The Vikings girls went on to win the 2019 Class 4A State Championship.

The MEC swim and dive season was much of the same for the Vikings. They claimed both the girls and boys title in the winter. Jason Bunn won the boys diving championship in Class 4A.