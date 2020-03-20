More than 135 North Carolinians test positive for COVID-19

NORTH CAROLINA (WWAY) — A day after North Carolina reported its first case of “community spread” of the novel coronavirus in Wilson County, officials are taking steps to mitigate the spread of the disease in the state.

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced 137 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus statewide. Durham, Wake and Mecklenburg county have the largest number of cases.

New Hanover and Brunswick counties have reported COVID-19 cases.

More than 3,200 people have been tested for the virus across the state.