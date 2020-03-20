NC Superintendent: ‘We are not coming back to school April 1st’

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) — North Carolina Superintendent Mark Johnson sat down for an extended, exclusive one-on-one interview with ABC11’s Jonah Kaplan to answer the growing list of questions about how the COVID19 crisis is affecting the school year and how families should transition to remote learning.

“I can tell you right now – people need to be preparing we are not coming back to school April 1st,” Johnson, a former teacher and district school board member, asserted. “We’re working with the governor’s team very closely. We’re working with the federal government particularly about getting the waivers we need and making sure we don’t have to test this school year.”

In our wide-ranging interview, Johnson addressed concerns about graduating seniors, helping students without high-speed internet access, as well as how teachers should be reporting to work, among many other things.

“We have a lot of families who have internet access but for those that don’t, we’re not going to get it to them overnight,” Johnson explained. “So we’re looking at is there a way to do remote learning with printing instructional materials and packets and get those to students. There are hard questions we’re going through right now.”

North Carolina’s Department of Public Instruction manages a public school system of 115 districts, 1.5 million students and more than 100,000 educators.

