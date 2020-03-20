NHRMC system institutes mandatory visitor restrictions

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The New Hanover Regional Medical Center system has instituted mandatory visitor restrictions to limit visitors at all NHRMC facilities to help protect our community, patients, staff, and providers. These restrictions have been expanded as part of NHRMC’s COVID-19 response framework.

Effective 7 a.m. Saturday, visitors will not be allowed at any NHRMC hospital, physician office, or facility. NHRMC has outlined some exceptions to allow limited support persons who are free of flu-like symptoms to accompany patients. Those exceptions include the following:

Patients under the age of 18 may have one parent/guardian/advocate

Patients at NHRMC Emergency Departments may have 1 support person with unit approval

NICU patients may have both parents present

Pediatric patients may have one parent/guardian/advocate

Women in our birthplace areas may have one support partner

Patients scheduled for a surgery or procedure may have one support person

Patients with special circumstances can request an individual exception from their care team

Additionally, at NHRMC’s 17th Street campus, no approved support people will be admitted between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m.

Pender Memorial Hospital

Pender Memorial Hospital is not allowing visitors until further notice. Exceptions may be made in special circumstances, please speak with the care team before visiting.

“We appreciate the community’s willingness to comply with these important safety measures and encourage loved ones and friends to use technology to stay in touch with patients,” said Dr. West Paul, NHRMC Chief Clinical Officer.

Visit www.nhrmc.org for the latest visitation information.