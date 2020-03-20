People put Christmas lights up to spread cheer amid coronavirus pandemic

(ABC News) — As the global COVID-19 pandemic continues to escalate, people are finding a creative way to stay positive: digging out their Christmas lights.

It might seem strange to see social media callouts for yuletide decorations halfway through March, but Twitter users are urging others to put lights up outside their homes as a sign of hope in this particularly dark time for so many.

With school, work and virtually all public events canceled for an indefinite period, Mike Griffin and Lane Grindle thought putting lights up could be a safe social distancing activity to do with the kids.

My youngest son was bored today and said, “can we put Christmas lights on our tree outside to cheer us up?” Great idea buddy. Lights are on tonight as a sign of hope and the sweet mind of my 10 year old. #Rhodeisland #hope #lovemysons #Christmas #Cumberland pic.twitter.com/qhVjeuLc02 — Mike Griffin (@rhodyknowsbest) March 16, 2020

The hashtag “lightsforlife” has since gained traction online, with more and more users sharing pictures and videos of their decorations going up.