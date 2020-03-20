Tom Brady confirms he’s headed to Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(ABC News) — Tom Brady confirmed he’s headed to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a statement posted to Instagram Friday.
“Excited, humble and hungry …if there is one thing I have learned about football, it’s that nobody cares what you did last year or the year before that…you earn the trust and respect of those around through your commitment every single day,” Brady wrote. “I’m starting a new football journey and thankful for the @buccaneers for giving me an opportunity to do what I love to do.”
View this post on Instagram
Excited, humble and hungry …if there is one thing I have learned about football, it’s that nobody cares what you did last year or the year before that…you earn the trust and respect of those around through your commitment every single day. I’m starting a new football journey and thankful for the @buccaneers for giving me an opportunity to do what I love to do. I look forward to meeting all my new teammates and coaches and proving to them that they can believe and trust in me…I have always believed that well done is better than well said, so I’m not gonna say much more – I’m just gonna get to work! #Year1 p.s. Jack Brady with the photocred 😀
“I look forward to meeting all my new teammates and coaches and proving to them that they can believe and trust in me,” Brady continued. “I have always believed that well done is better than well said, so I’m gonna not gonna say much more – I’m just gonna get to work.”
On Tuesday morning, the star quarterback announced he was leaving the New England Patriots.
“I don’t know what my football future holds, but it is time for me to open a new stage of my life and career,” Brady said Tuesday.