Tom Brady confirms he’s headed to Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(ABC News) — Tom Brady confirmed he’s headed to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a statement posted to Instagram Friday.

“Excited, humble and hungry …if there is one thing I have learned about football, it’s that nobody cares what you did last year or the year before that…you earn the trust and respect of those around through your commitment every single day,” Brady wrote. “I’m starting a new football journey and thankful for the @buccaneers for giving me an opportunity to do what I love to do.”

- Advertisement -

“I look forward to meeting all my new teammates and coaches and proving to them that they can believe and trust in me,” Brady continued. “I have always believed that well done is better than well said, so I’m gonna not gonna say much more – I’m just gonna get to work.”

On Tuesday morning, the star quarterback announced he was leaving the New England Patriots.

Related Article: Patriots owner wants prostitution video blocked from public

“I don’t know what my football future holds, but it is time for me to open a new stage of my life and career,” Brady said Tuesday.