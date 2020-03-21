184 Carolinians test positive for the coronavirus

NORTH CAROLINA (WWAY) -– The number of COVID-19 cases continues to grow in the Tar Heel State, with almost 50 more cases added to the list from yesterday.

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced 184 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus statewide. Durham, Wake and Mecklenburg county have the largest number of cases.

- Advertisement -

New Hanover and Onslow counties both have one, while Brunswick has 3 reported COVID-19 cases.

More than 5,200 people have been tested for the virus across the state.