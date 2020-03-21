Two vehicles shot in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Shots have been fired in a potentially gang-related shooting in Wilmington Saturday Night.

Just after 6:20 p.m. Wilmington police received a multiple-round Shotspotter alert in the 600 block of North 30th Street. They also received reports that a child had been struck. These reports turned out to be unfounded.

Upon arrival, officers discovered two vehicles had been shot. There were no injuries at the scene and, no one had shown up at the hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. No other property was found to be damaged.

This case is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Wilmington Police Department at (910)-343-3609 or use tip708.com for anonymous methods.