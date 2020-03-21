Brunswick County departments are accepting visitors by appointment only

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) – Some Brunswick County department offices will require visitors to schedule an appointment if they plan to visit.

The Brunswick County Planning, Community Enforcement, Stormwater and Engineering departments will have these restrictions that will go into effect starting Monday, March 23.

This is in an effort to better practice social distancing measures and protect the public and staff during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

These departments are located in Building I at the Brunswick County Government Complex in Bolivia.

The Register of Deeds (including Marriage Licenses, Passports and Tax Certifications) will remain open to walk-in visitors, however the public is encouraged to call ahead.